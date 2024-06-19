The Assembly Member for the Akrobi Electoral Area in the Wenchi Municipality, Eric Osei, has taken a significant step towards improving community safety and boosting local business activities by installing street lights throughout the parks and gardens in Akrobi’s new town.

The installation, which has brightened an area that had been plagued by darkness for approximately two years, aims to deter criminal activities and enhance nighttime visibility.

Speaking to Adom News, Mr. Eric Osei explained that the street lights were installed to address the frequent criminal activities taking place under the cover of darkness.

The street lighting project, which cost about GHS 15,000, was funded from the profits of Mr. Osei’s cashew business.

He stated that he is committed to the welfare of his community and is hopeful this initiative would ease the burden on residents who travel between Akrobi and Wenchi at night.

Residents and business owners have expressed their gratitude for the new street lights, noting that the improved visibility has made it easier and safer for them to operate.

Stephen Asante, the Unit Committee Chairman for Akrobi, also praised the Assemblyman for his efforts to enhance community safety.

“This initiative has made a significant difference in reducing criminal activities. I urge other Assembly Members to follow this example and improve lighting in their areas as well,” he said.