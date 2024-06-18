Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Labadi Beach Hotel for the “Hands Off Our Hotels” demonstration.

The main objective of the protest is to exert pressure on the government to immediately halt the proposed sale of a 60 percent stake in four prominent hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel.

This company is reportedly owned by Bryan Acheampong, Ghana’s Minister for Food and Agriculture.

The hotels in question include the Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, and Busua Beach Resort.

North Tongu MP and the organiser of the protest, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa argues that the sale of state-owned properties to government officials constitutes a clear abuse of power that should not be tolerated.

The demonstration, which commenced at the Labadi Beach Hotel, will proceed to the Christ the King School, situated a short distance from the Jubilee House, the official residence of Ghana’s president.

Ahead of the protest, the Ghana Police Service had assured the public of its readiness to provide adequate security to ensure a peaceful and orderly demonstration.

The protest has garnered widespread support from various segments of society, including civil society organizations, concerned citizens, and opposition political groups, all united in their stance against what they perceive as an unethical and potentially damaging transaction.

Organisers have urged all Ghanaian citizens to participate actively in the demonstration, emphasizing the importance of collective action in safeguarding national assets and holding government accountable for its decisions.

ALSO READ:

Minority MPs back ‘Hands Off Our Hotels’ demo