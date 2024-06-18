The Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom has announced it will on Sunday, June 23, 2024, host a town hall meeting.

The event will take place at the Trinity Baptist Church, Oasis House, located at 5-9 Pearl Rd, Croydon CRO 3EX from 2 pm.

The High Commission in a statement said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be in attendance as the Guest of Honour.

“It would be appreciated if leaders of the various Ghanaian associations, churches, and other groups could disseminate the information among their members,” the statement concluded.

Below is the full statement