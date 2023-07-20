A young Ghanaian footballer, Rashid Moro, has died after drowning around the Labadi beach in Accra.

Rashid, who plays for Accra-based lower-tier side Desidero FC, was confirmed dead on Saturday after drowning while training.

In an interview with Accea-based Angel FM, the player’s brother said Moro had just returned from injury and went for recovery training at the beach with a friend.

He narrated that, per the report of Rashid’s friend, Rashid tried washing off in the sea after the training but never came out.

“The report is true. He is my brother. I had a call from Rashid’s friend who inquired if he (Rashid) had reached home because he is unable to find him after training with him at Labadi,” he said.

“I was worried because Rashid never told me he was going there to train. We rushed to the beach but didn’t find him. The people at the beach directed that we perform a ritual which we did. The next we saw him dead,” he added.

He was washed ashore and was immediately buried per Islamic custom on Tuesday.

Rashid is an old student at St. Augustine’s SHS.

