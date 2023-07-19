Former Asante Kotoko striker, Kabiru Moro, has been confirmed dead after being rushed to the hospital Tuesday when he collapsed on the pitch.

Kabiru, 35, was playing in a community game at Akwatia in the Eastern Region when he collapsed.

However, when rushed to the hospital, he had some breath and could have been resuscitated but for the negligence of the hospital staff, according to reports.

The sources said no information has been given as of yet regarding the cause of death.

The striker is, however, expected to be buried later today in accordance with Islamic custom.

Kabiru Moro also featured for Real Tamale United (RTU) and Medeama SC.

READ ALSO