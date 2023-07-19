Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston, is being considered for the vacant Hearts of Oak coaching job ahead of the new football season.

The Phobian Club is currently without a substantive head coach following the departure of Davis Ocloo.

The club on Wednesday confirmed they have mutually parted ways with the former Asante Kotoko assistant coach.

According to a report by Joy Sports, the assistant coach of the Ghana U-17 team is in talks with the Phobians to become their head coach ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Laryea had two stints with the Accra-based side as a player, first between 2001 and 2003 and then again in the twilight of his career during the 2012/13 league season.

Kingston was appointed as the assistant coach of the Black Starlets earlier this year taking over from the backroom staff of Paa Kwesi Fabin.

He was in charge of the team during their participation at the 2023 UEFA four-nation tournament where they ended up as winners, winning all of their games.

David Ocloo who initially joined the side as an assistant coach was named the interim coach after Slavko Matic was forced to resign midway through the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League campaign.

Hearts of Oak finished 12th, only escaping relegation on the season’s final day.

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League is expected to get underway in September.

