Medeama Sporting Club bankroller, Moses Armah, is convinced the Black Stars will secure qualification to play at the 2026 World Cup which will be hosted in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

The Stars have been housed in Group I alongside Mali, Comoros, Central African Republic, Madagascar and Chad in the African qualifiers.

Despite the uninspiring performance of the Black Stars in recent games, the former Black Stars Management Committee Member says the group is an easy group, thus ., will qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

“Personally, I think the draw favours Ghana. There is no way Ghana will not go to the World Cup,” he said on ‘Agoronie Agoronie’ on Adom FM.

He called on the country to rally behind Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the team.

“Chris Hughton just took up the job and we need to offer him our support. We also need to prepare well and put measures in place,” he said.

The first two match days in the groups will be played on November 13-21, 2023 and the last two on October 6-14, 2025.

The African playoff stage is scheduled for November 10-18, 2025.

The Black Stars are hoping to secure their fifth World Cup qualification having featured in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022 in Germany, South Africa, Brazil and Qatar respectively.

READ ALSO