Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has said Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifying group is manageable but has called on Chris Hughton to build a competitive team to avoid complacency.

The four-time African champions have been drawn in Group I of the African qualifiers alongside Mali, Chad, Comoros, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu urged Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton to create competition in the Black Stars to eliminate complacency.

The U-20 World Cup winner also proposed that discipline must be established in the national team if Ghana is to qualify for the next Mundial.

“Our World Cup Group is manageable on paper but tricky and dangerous in reality. We have fallen behind the pecking order. We are no more a powerhouse in African football. We need to accept that we have struggled against all those teams in the group apart from Chad,” he said.

“We must hope for a good season and playing time for our players so that it can translate into their performance for the national team. The Coach must create competition in the team to eliminate any complacency.

“He must establish total discipline in the team and not tolerate any egoistic behaviours. I am sure we can qualify if we do the right things,” Badu said.

The qualifiers have been scheduled to kick off in November later this year. Teams that will finish top of their group will secure automatic qualification to the tournament that will be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

