Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, believes Ghana will not have it easy to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The four-time African champions will face Mali, Chad, Comoros, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic in Group I.

Sharing his thoughts after the draw, Asamoah Gyan said Ghana will not have it easy in the qualifiers.

The former Sunderland FC man is, however, confident that no matter what the Black Stars will qualify for the next Mundial.

“Since 2006 when we qualified for the first time to 2022, I think we have been consistent except in 2018 when we did not qualify,” he said.

“I think we (Ghana) are getting used to the World Cup and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers are not going to be easy, expectations are high but we will try our possible to ensure we qualify for the World Cup,” he added.

The Black Stars will hope to secure their fifth World Cup appearance.

The African qualifiers which will be played in a period of two years will commence in November this year.

The next FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.