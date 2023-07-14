The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has officially declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary in the Awutu Senya West constituency in the Central Region.

In a Facebook post, he said: “This is to confirm, officially, that I will be contesting the parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party in the Awutu Senya West constituency in the Central Region.”

He assured to support the constituency whether he wins the primary or not.

Read Eugene Arhin’s Facebook post below: