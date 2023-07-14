Controversial actress Akuapem Poloo has taken to her social media platforms to share major throwback photos of her school days.

The actress shared the photos as a way to prove a point and send a message to her critics that she is educated and she has always been a baddie.

In the throwback photos, Akuapem Poloo can be seen in her school uniform, with a big smile on her face.

The photos showcase her younger self and highlight her journey from her school days to her current status as a popular figure in the entertainment industry.

Some photos captured her JHS days while others also captured her days in Suhum SHS.

By sharing these throwback photos, Akuapem Poloo aims to remind her followers and critics that she had humble beginnings and has come a long way in her life.

As expected, the throwback photos have generated a lot of reactions and engagement on social media.

Many of Akuapem Poloo’s fans and followers have complimented her unchanging beauty while others praised her for her resilience and determination to succeed.