Central African Republic (CAR) head coach, Raoul Savoy, has set his sight on finishing as Group I winner in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Wild Beasts were paired alongside Ghana, Mali, Madagascar, Comoros and Chad in the draw which was held on Thursday in Cote D’Ivoire during CAF’s 45th Ordinary General Assembly.

CAR have already faced two of the group oppositions after playing Ghana and Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with a second-leg clash with the former still to come.

Reacting to Thursday’s draw, Savoy says the top position looks complicated but has his sight set on finishing second in the group.

“We will meet again in the World Cup qualifiers. It’s a tough group like the other ones. Two top teams [Ghana and Mali],” he told GhanaSportsPage.com.

“We’ll fight and try to claim the second position to qualify for the playoffs.

“I think the first one will be tough but the second one can be okay. It’s a tough group and big battles as we like. Let’s see exactly what will happen in this group.”

Central African Republic played out a 1-1 draw in their earlier meeting with the Black Stars in the AFCON qualifiers and the return fixture in September could be key to any of the two securing their place at the continental showpiece next year.

The winners of the various groups will qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup which will be hosted in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

The qualifying games will kick off in November later this year.

