Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has attributed his side’s defeat to Comoros to lack of sharpness in front of goal.

The four-time African champions suffered a 1-0 defeat against Comoros in their second Group I game on Tuesday of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Moroni.

Speaking after the game, the former Premier League manager said they were the better team to a large extent on the day but couldn’t take the chances that came their way in the game.

“Congratulations to Comoros for the victory. In my opinion over the 90 minutes, we were the better team. We conceded what we regarded as a poor goal to concede and we were not able to capitalise on the chances that we had” Hughton said.

“So this was not a game Comoros won comfortably. Over the 90 minutes, we were the better team but unfortunately, we were not able to put away the chances that we created” he bemoaned.

The Black Stars failed to move to the top of Group I following the defeat and stay on three points after two rounds of games played.

The team will now turn its attention to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which is slated for January 2024 in Ivory Coast.

READ ALSO