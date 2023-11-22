The New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary aspirant for Cape Coast North, Horace Ekow Ewusi has said he is the best bet for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to him, he is the only candidate whose vision resonates with the people in the constituency.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Mr. Ewusi spoke passionately about his contributions over the past two years.

He highlighted his initiative to provide educational sets for all students in Cape Coast North, underscoring his commitment to advancing education within the constituency.

Outlining his vision, Mr. Ewusi revealed plans to establish vocational centers for young people which will offer them a promising pathway to future careers.

“There are so many things I am already doing in my constituency and my people are aware and know what I can do. Last days are always dangerous and so it is important that I stay true to them” he said.

He emphasized his determination not to rely solely on the MP’s Common Fund, criticizing MPs who depend solely on this resource for constituency projects.

In his view, his dedication to the community extends beyond mere rhetoric.

He cited how he did not give up after he was suspended as First Vice Chairman of the party to prove his love for NPP.

Despite these hurdles, Mr. Ewusi’s unwavering love for the party and the people of Cape Coast North fueled his perseverance, earning him recognition and acceptance by party leaders.

“If I had given up during my suspension, I wouldn’t be seeking votes to become the Member of Parliament today.” he said.

As the NPP opens nominations, Mr. Ewusi is poised to make a significant impact, aiming to secure the Cape Coast North Constituency for the party in the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, the NPP parliamentary primaries is slated for December 2, 2024.

