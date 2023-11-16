It was a great sight of reunion when former President John Mahama and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia met at the funeral of Theresa Kufuor.

The duo graced the state burial in honour of the former First Lady at the State House on Thursday.

They were both accompanied by their spouses, Lordina and Samira.

In the spur of the moment, they hugged and engaged in chit-chats amid smiles.

The key contenders for the 2024 election went on to hug each other’s wife after a handshake, creating a charged atmosphere.

Their action was greeted with loud cheers and screams from scores of mourners who were also present to pay their last respects.

Watch the moment captured in a video shared by Accra-based Citi FM below:

WATCH:



Stay tuned to Citi FM/TV for latest updates from the Former First Lady’s… pic.twitter.com/n2pQgpJt9e — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) November 16, 2023

