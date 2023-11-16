The casket containing the mortal remains of late former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor will be paraded through some principal streets of Accra.

This will be after the filing past and burial service at the forecourt of the State House.

The Chairman of the Funeral Planning Committee, Nana Osei Hwedie disclosed this in an interview with Adom News.

“The body will be paraded through selected principal streets of Accra before we finally get to the Air Force base where the body will be airlifted to Kumasi,” he said.

The state burial in Accra is the first phase of the final funeral rites which will continue on Saturday, November 18 at the Heroes Park.

The former First Lady died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1, aged 87.

She married former President John Kufuor in 1962 and served as Ghana’s First Lady between 2001 and 2009.

