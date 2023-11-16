DO2 Samuel Mante, the Municipal Fire Commander of Kwawu West Municipal, has issued a stern caution to farmers, hunters, and palm wine tappers, urging them to abstain from using fire in their daily activities on the Kwawu mountains.

The directive aims to mitigate the risk of bush fires as the Harmattan season approaches.

The Kwawu mountains, characterized by protective forests, have been historically susceptible to fires during dry seasons, mainly due to human activities.

However, collaborative efforts over the past three years involving Adom News, local authorities, and the Ghana National Fire Service have successfully prevented bush fires in the region.

Speaking to Adom News’ Akwasi Dwamena, Municipal Fire Commander, DO2 Samuel Mante, to understand the preparedness measures in place for combating bush fires, he outlined plans to conduct training sessions for farmers and individuals who regularly utilize fire in their daily tasks.

He sternly warned against setting fires in the forest, emphasizing that violators would face legal consequences.

He also mentioned that, there are environmental agents situated at various points in the district to detect fires and report perpetrators.

“This is the season where our attention is mostly on farmers, hunters and smokers due to the tendency of starting bush fires. We will sensitize them first so any one who is caught setting unpermitted fires in the bushes will be severely dealt with” he said.

DO2 Samuel Mante also mentioned that the abandoned fire tender which was in bad shape has been repaired to be on standby for emergency situations.