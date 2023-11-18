Late former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor will be buried today, November 18, 2023.

The final funeral rites will be held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi.

A thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday at the St Peter’s Cathedral in Kumasi.

This follows a Requiem Mass at the Christ the King Church in Accra and a state funeral at the forecourt of the State House on Thursday.

There was singing of hymns, wreath-laying and reading of tributes.

Dignitaries from around the world, government officials, Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State, traditional and religious leaders showed up in their numbers to pay their last respects.

The remains of Mrs Kufuor were immediately airlifted to Kumasi where she will buried.

The wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor died at her Peduase residence in the Eastern Region on Sunday, October 1.

She was 87.

The retired nurse and midwife was a member of a well-known family from Odumase in the Bono Region.

She is survived by her husband and four children.

