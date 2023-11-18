Legendary Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan has charged current Black Stars players to feed Inaki Williams to enable him score more goals.

The Athletic Bilbao striker after playing 11 times without scoring a goal for Ghana since his nationality switch in June 2022 broke the deadlock after he powerfully headed in a cross from Gideon Mensah as the Black Stars opened their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a win against Madagascar on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In a post-match comment on Twitter, Gyan, who remains the country’s all-time leading goalscorer expressed his belief that feeding Inaki Williams with 60% of the balls in attack would make him deliver.

“Just feed him with 60% of the balls in attack, and he will be ready mentally to deliver. PERIOD,” Gyan asserted in his Twitter post.

— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 17, 2023

Inaki Williams had an earlier goal disallowed for offside but persisted in his pursuit.

The Black Stars will face Comoros in their second Group I game on Tuesday, November 21 at the Stade de Moroni with kick-off scheduled at 19:00GMT.

