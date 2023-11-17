Ghana striker, Inaki Williams has expressed his excitement after scoring in Black Stars victory over Madagascar.

In the first games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Ghana stunned the Barea by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday afternoon.

After a tough contest first half, Inaki Williams scored in injury time of the second half to win the game for Ghana.

Speaking after the game, Inaki Williams said the goal is very dear to him because he had his family in the stands.

“This goal is very dear to me because my family was in the stadium,” the Athletic Bilbao striker said.

The goal means Inaki Williams has now scored his maiden goal after going 11 games without a goal.

The Black Stars of Ghana will take on Comoros on Tuesday, November 21, in the second Group I game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.