The Ghana Police Service has filed for an injunction against a month-long planned demonstration by three group set for December.

The groups include Democracy Hub, Patriotic Hub, and the Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance.

In a statement, the police said the groups notified them of their intended protests at the Jubilee House throughout December at different times.

Two of the groups; Democracy and Patriotic Hubs said the protest was to demand the resignation or impeachment of President Akufo-Addo.

The Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance on the other hand said the move is to express its heartfelt appreciation to the President for sustaining the country through the COVID-19 pandemic and setting the nation on the path of economic recovery.

However, the Police said it undertook a security threat assessment of the proposed common destination, overlapping timelines and conflicting objectives for the three planned demonstrations.

“The Police Command, after the security assessment, has reasonable grounds to believe that the three special events, if held around or at the forefront of the Jubilee House, and at the given time-lines, especially around the Christmas and New Year Festivities, may endanger public safety, public defense, public order, the running and delivery of essential services and violate the rights and freedoms of other persons among others,” Portions of the statement read.

A proposal for the groups to reschedule their dates to any day after January 5, 2024 due to the inability of the Police to provide security, according to the statement was shot down.

The Police therefore on November 15 filed an application at the High Court seeking an order to prohibit the holding demonstration.

The various groups the Police noted have been duly served ahead of the hearing scheduled for Tuesday, 21st November 2023.