Ghana coach, Chris Hughton praised Inaki Williams after scoring his first goal in Black Stars win over Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars opened their Mundial qualifiers with a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Barea on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

After a boring first half, the Black Stars came back rejuvenated and left it late as the Athletic Bilbao striker scored the only goal of the game.

Speaking after the game, Hughton described Williams as a versatile player who can play in various positions but noted that his primary strength is as a centre forward.

“Iñaki is a good professional. If I tell him to play in central midfield or right back, he will play there. But he is a number nine. That is his main strength,” he said.

Ghana will take on Comoros in their second Group I games on Tuesday, November 21 at the Stade de Moroni with kick off scheduled at 19:00GMT.