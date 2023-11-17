Controversial actress, Akuapem Poloo is hoping for a reconciliation between dancehall king, Shatta Wale and his ex-partner, Michy.

In an interview with Fiifi Prat on Kingdom FM, she said Michy is the only person capable of managing the controversial persona of Shatta Wale.

Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo cited how all three relationships of Shatta Wale failed because they are not the right women to buttress her point.

She opined that, most of these women accept to date the artiste because of his fame and wealth, except for Michy.

According to Poloo, Michy has been a strong pillar of support for Shatta Wale when he had very little.

She emphasized that, it takes a strong woman to handle someone like Shatta Wale, and Michy is the perfect match for him.

However, some Shatta Movement (SM) fans have taken a strong exception to Poloo’s comments noting that, the SM President is an adult and is in full control of his love life.