Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, says he hopes to see the second-half momentum against Madagascar in their second group game against Comoros.

In the Black Stars’ opener of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the team laboured to secure a 1-0 win over the Barea at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday afternoon.

After a boring first half, the Black Stars came out in the second half rejuvenated and improved as Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams left it late in the 95th minute.

With the Black Stars scheduled to take on Comoros in the second Group I game on Tuesday, November 21 at the Stade de Moroni, Hughton speaking after the win said it was important to secure the win but he hopes to see the same momentum in the second half against Comoros.

“The importance of the win is massive. We would have loved to have done it more comfortably in the first half but that is football,” the 64-year-old said.

“All you look for is to get some momentum from this. We all hope that the momentum from the second half will be taken into Comoros,” he added.

Kick-off for the game has been scheduled at 19:00GMT.

The Black Stars are expected to leave the shores of the country on Saturday morning for Comoros for the game on Tuesday.