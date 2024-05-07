The EU is ready to invest more in the EU-Ghana partnership, despite the prevailing difficulties confronting both sides.

The Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, said Ghana and the EU had a shared ambition to further deepen trade relations. He, however, said that what was important was for the two parties to embrace each other in many of the areas where their interests aligned. Mr. Razaaly, who was addressing the opening of this year’s EU-Ghana partnership dialogue in Accra yesterday, said like any relationship, there was room for improvement, adding that in the face of current difficulties “our partnership is arguably stronger”. Background The dialogue series has consistently served as an invaluable forum for nurturing mutual understanding and fostering cooperation and partnership between Ghana and the EU. It presents an opportunity to bring Ghana and the EU closer, by strengthening, among others, economic cooperation and promoting sustainable development, peace, security, democracy, prosperity, and solidarity.

With a history of collaboration dating back to the signing of the first financial protocol, the Lome One Convention between the EU and African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) members in 1975, the framework had provided a comprehensive, balanced, and deep political dialogue, and also enhanced cooperation guided by the fundamental principles of ownership and joint responsibility, respect for human rights, good governance, democratic principles and the rule of law.

Mr Razaaly said the EU would from next month celebrate the opening of a new Australian Embassy in Ghana, as other members were also making efforts to move to the country.

Security and stability

Mr. Razaaly said both Europe and Ghana were confronted with direct threats to their security and stability and “security cannot be taken for granted anymore”. “We share a commitment in safeguarding democracy and the rule of law, both within our borders and at the global level as well, and we are equally committed to maintaining and reinforcing democracy for and beyond elections,” he said.

Mr Razaaly further said that Ghana and the EU had interest in upholding rules-based multilateral order, amid testing moments, adding that “the EU is here to stay”. “We particularly appreciate the continued commitment of Ghana to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine since the invasion led by Russia,” he said.

Bilateral relations

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who co-chaired the dialogue, said aside from presenting an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations, the meeting also served as an avenue to address pressing challenges and advance shared objectives.

“I must admit that we are convening at a time when the world is currently facing unprecedented challenges. From the ongoing threats in the Sahel region, to the myriad of global issues that demand our attention, we find ourselves navigating through an era of considerable adversity.

“We have the steadfast support and solidarity as demonstrated by the EU towards Ghana and the wider region, which is indeed commendable,” he added. Dr Bawumia mentioned four thematic areas – socio-economic partnership, peace and security, governance and human rights and green growth, technology and sustainability as sectors that reflect the diverse range of priorities and interests shared between Ghana and the EU.

He expressed hope that the discussions would generate innovative solutions and concrete actions that would contribute to the collective well-being and prosperity of both parties and beyond.

The Vice-President said it was incumbent on both Ghana and the EU to reflect on the progress achieved since the last meeting and chart a course for the future. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said it was important that “we continue to engage to tackle the various challenges that affect our world.”

She said this year’s dialogue gave both parties the opportunity to set the tone for their collective efforts at resolving pending issues towards strengthening Ghana’s relations with the EU.

