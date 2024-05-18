Former Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP), John Kumah who tragically passed away after a short illness on March 7 has been laid to rest.

The funeral took place at Onwe, a suburb of Ejisu in the Ashanti region, where his one-week observation was also held.

This was after he was laid in state for viewing and filing past at the Onwie Roman Catholic School Park and interred at the Aduapakye Royal Cemetery.

Ejisu was wrapped in red and black as mourners from all walks of life thronged to the town to pay their last respects to the 45-year-old lawmaker who was also a deputy Finance Minister.

Solemn tears and heartfelt tributes were poured at the burial service by government functionaries, family and constituents in his honour.

A Thanksgiving service will be held in his honour on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Onwie Roman Catholic School Park.

Government and leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were in attendance at the burial service. Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Chief of Staff were in attendance to represent the government as well as the Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare.

The national chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim and the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako and a host of others were also present.

ALSO READ: