Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed his joy at celebrating Leicester City’s return to the Premier League alongside the fans.

The 20-year-old played a crucial role in Leicester’s promotion, contributing six goals and 13 assists during his loan spell at the King Power Stadium.

Reflecting on the celebrations as City received the trophy, Fatawu shared his excitement, saying, “What a day! It feels amazing. I can’t put into words how I’m feeling right now, it’s just incredible. I’m so happy. I love to see the supporters happy because they are always here for us. I just try to add to the fun with my dancing!”

“This is a special moment for me in my career. I’ll never forget this day. We thank God for everything,” he added.

Meanwhile, Leicester City has reportedly exercised the €17 million buy option clause to secure Fatawu’s permanent transfer.

This move is expected to benefit Fatawu’s first club, Steadfast FC, co-owned by Ghanaian politician Haruna Iddirsu, which stands to receive €7.9 million from the transfer fee.

Steadfast FC had initially sold the winger to Sporting Lisbon in 2022 for $1.5 million, with a 50% sell-on clause included in his contract.