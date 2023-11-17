The Bono East Regional Coordinating Council (BERCC) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Dangote Group to establish a state-of-the-art sugar factory with a massive 12,000 tonnes capacity.

The proposed greenfield sugar project boasts a daily crushing capacity of 12,000 tonnes and is slated to occupy around 25,000 hectares of land for sugar cane cultivation, utilising advanced irrigation systems.

The Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan revealed at the BERCC’s annual meeting for the year 2023 in Techiman.

Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan

Aiming to generate employment opportunities for the youth and contribute significantly to regional development, the project aligns with the government’s broader agenda of transforming the country’s industrial landscape through the implementation of the “One District One Factory” policy.

Situated in Kwame-Danso within the Sene West District of the region, the sugar factory is poised not only to meet domestic and industrial sugar demands but also to yield valuable by-products such as molasses, fuel-grade ethanol, and food-grade water.

Mr. Adu-Gyan emphasised that the project is currently undergoing parliamentary ratification to establish the necessary legal and regulatory framework, with Parliament expected to swiftly include the sugar policy on its legislative agenda for prompt enactment into law.

Highlighting the broader impact of local sugar production, the Minister envisioned the creation of agricultural and industrial jobs, fostering additional investments in commercial and industrial ventures that would contribute to the socio-economic development of the project area.

He urged Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) and the public to actively participate in the project’s initiation, citing its pivotal role in addressing unemployment challenges in the region and the nation as a whole.

Mr. Adu-Gyan called upon MDAs to uphold and enhance security measures in the region, particularly in areas requiring heightened attention to combat robbery and other security concerns that have plagued the region.