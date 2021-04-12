The wealthiest black man, Aliko Dangote, turned 64 Saturday, April 10 and his celebration has stirred reactions online.

Though the celebration was held privately, some vendors contacted to make some edibles publicised their products.

One of such that is making rounds on social media is a cake Access Bank ordered for their client and business magnate.

The cake took the form of Dangote’s factories, especially his newly commissioned fertiliser producing company.

The cake was sectioned into four parts: the production company, bagging sector, finished product and some raw fertilisers being sprinkled on plants.

Nigerians have reacted to the luxury cake amid birthday wishes to the nine-time Forbes billionaire.

More photos below: