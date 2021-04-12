The triplet brothers, Chinedu, Chukwuebuka and Kenechukwu Onyia, who got married to their wives same day, have welcomed baby boys within same period.

It would be recalled that photos of the couples went viral after the wedding ceremony which took place in Ngwo, Enugu State on June 6, 2020.

Contrary to what trended online, the wives are not triplets. They are from three different states – Enugu, Delta and Imo.

It was gathered that the wives of the triplets, Mary Dumalu, Okwuoma Chekwube and Chinwendu Charity, gave birth to baby boys within same period.

Just like their weddings, the couples held a joint church dedication for their sons on Easter Sunday, April 4.

The brothers said that it was their late mother’s wish that they get married same day but unfortunately she didn’t live to witness the joyous occassion.

“It was our wish, while we were growing up, to have it like that. It was also our mum’s wish for us to marry at the same time. She always imagined the three of us getting married on the same day. She felt it would look very nice and prayed for it to happen because it was not going to be easy for all of us to be ready at the same time,” said the eldest of the triplets, Chinedu, who got married to Damalu from Delta state.

“Our mother died in 2013 so unfortunately, she wasn’t there to witness it. If she were alive, she would have been excited. I know she would have gone down on her knees to thank God for answering her prayer and making her wish come true,” he added.