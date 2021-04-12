Nigerian-based Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, is living her best life as she inhales cool air at a beach.

The mother-of-one has given a glimpse of what makes her an African Queen by flaunting her no make-up face and semi-nude body.

She was spotted leaning on a summer hut at a beach, rocking a yellow monokini while displaying her waist beads.

The photo is a practical example she cited in her tutorials on how to enjoy one’s summer time and give a toast to life.

Her fans, including celebrities, have gushed over her looks, with some men having wild thoughts.