It was an invite-only event and as expected, some industrious Ghanaian celebrities made the cut.

Gracing the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards ard (AMVCA) held in Eko Hotel, Nigeria, celebrities including Nana Akua Addo, Juliet Ibrahim, Jackie Appiah, Sika Osei and AJ Sarpong brought their A-game.

All eyes were on fashion icon Nana Akua Addo, who in three consecutive appearances has brought unique, showstopping couture to the red-carpet.

Her Avante Garde pieces have made her one of the look-out celebrities in mention whenever AMVCA fashion is in discussion.

This year, she employed the high-craftmanship of Vogue designer, Cary Santiago, to couture her custom-made shape-defying dress.

The design came out perfect – a metallic gown piece steadily made with birds spreading it’s wings throughout the slit. She paired the masterpiece with a futuristic eyewear.

Actress Juliet Ibrahim had other guests gasping for air when she appeared on the red carpet looking smashing in a gold beaded gown.

Not only did the corseted gown compliment her caramel skin tone, it brought her curves out to play and coupled with her simple low bun hair, the entire look was just a delight to the eyes.

The bare-back dress had spikes on the shoulders to remind observers of our roots as Africans!

Her stunning piece has ushered her into the category as one of the best dressed of the night.

At the finale of the red carpet moment, the cheers grew louder for actress Jackie Appiah who brought glitz and style throughout the three-day event.

For the ultimate night, she appeared in a blue gown with contours reconstructed into dramatic forms with precise pleating.

She looked flawless in Duaba Serwaa’s signature cyan blue origami textured skirt with a matching batik cropped top with an exaggerated flur.

For her Jackie’s second outfit, all she needed was a silver corseted top with green wide-legged pants to make a statement.

Sika Osei, who hosted the red carpet together with Toke Makinwa, Adams and Nwachukwu as also slayed effortlessly in a simple yet chic double tone gown.

The high-slit corseted gown brought some attention to her rich dark complexion and her 90s updo also gave the look a unique feel.

She changed into a stunning nude and green eye-catching gown.

Also present on the night was Television presenter AJ Sarpong who showed up in a simple green Kente gown.

She represented the Ghanaian culture on the Nigerian red carpet.