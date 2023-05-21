Prophet Nigel Gaise, leader of the True Word Prophetic Ministries, is among 30 defaulting borrowers of the Students Loan Trust Fund.

His photographs and other details were published in the Daily Graphic last Wednesday for having defaulted in repaying their student loans.

According to the publication by the Students Loan Trust Fund, Prophet Gaise who completed his studies at the University of Ghana in 2012 owes GHS 4,391 in student loans.

Head of Public Relations at the Students Loan Trust Fund, George Ferguson Laing, said that the publication was done in accordance with the Students Loan Trust Fund Act 820, which empowers the SLTF to publish defaulters as one of the necessary steps before prosecution.

“Repayment of student loans is critical for the sustainability of the student loan scheme, it is important that borrowers who have benefited from the facility repay so that a new generation of students are also able to access tertiary education”l,” he said.

According to Mr Laing, the SLTF has decided to prosecute defaulting borrowers in a bid to pool enough resources to meet the increased demand for student loans.

He encouraged all borrowers to take immediate steps to repay their loans to avoid prosecution.

“The long honeymoon is over, borrowers need to repay their loans and create opportunities for others. It’s both a moral and a legal obligation”