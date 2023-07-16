Ghanaian actress and humanitarian, Juliet Ibrahim, has taken a strong stance against advising women to stay with cheating partners.

In a recent interview with Saturday Beats, she expressed her firm belief that women should be given the right to make their own choices and not pressured to remain in unhappy relationships because of financial gains.

Miss Ibrahim’s comments come in the wake of various public discussions and debates about relationship dynamics and the role of women in dealing with cheating partners.

The actress said that promoting the idea of staying with cheating partners sends the wrong message and perpetuates a harmful cycle of emotional pain and distress.

As a domestic abuse victim and a divorcee, she advocated for a more empowering and self-respecting approach for women, encouraging them to prioritize their happiness and well-being above all else.

According to her, women should not feel obligated to tolerate betrayal and disrespect in the name of love or societal expectations.

She inspired women to stand up for themselves, set boundaries, and seek healthier and more fulfilling relationships.

