Ghanaian singer S3fa acknowledges that she owes the success of her burgeoning music career to D Black for signing her onto his Black Avenue Record label.

But while the working relationship between female artistes and their male investors/managers is mostly believed to move to the romantic level, the Echoke hitmaker said it is wrong for anyone to extend the widely held perception to the relationship between her boss and herself.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz in an interview recently, S3fa, real name, Sefadzi Abena Amesu indicated that her bond with the CEO of her record label is strictly business.

“I am not okay at all when people have the assumption that I have something to do with D-Black. This issue has come up a couple of times and I am not okay with it,” she said.

S3fa reignited conversations about abortion when she told Graphic Showbiz that it is no big deal and those who condemn the act are hypocrites.

“Do you know the number of people who have done abortions in Ghana? The people criticising Yvonne Nelson have probably done worse things than her but they are here saying all sorts of things about her as if they are innocent,” she stated.

S3fa started her career as a singer performing with live bands at bars, pubs and events in Accra. In 2017, she was signed by Black Avenue Muzik after D-Black, the Chief Executive of the record label reached out to her via social media platform Instagram. She released her debut single Marry Me featuring Jupiter the same year.

She then followed up with Shuga featuring musical duo DopeNation in May 2018.

In November 2020, S3fa released her debut album Growth. The twelve tracked album featured the likes of EL, Camidoh, Fameye, Sista Afia, Wendy Shay, Bisa Kdei, Medikal and Nigerian singer Praiz.