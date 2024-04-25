A video has emerged online showing Fella Makafui receiving a lighted Cohiba cigar from rapper D Black in what appears to be a nightclub setting.

This comes in the wake of Medikal’s diss to D Black on X sometime back, after the latter posted a tweet in support of Medikal’s UK show.

In the video, it appears that D Black only lit the cigar for Fella Makafui, sparking conversations on social media. Many questioned why she would be so comfortable with the businessman in a public setting, knowing that such gestures would inevitably lead to speculation online.

Medikal, clearly unhappy with the situation, has expressed his sentiments, calling D Black a fake industry player. He emphasized that he could never do such a thing to D Black out of respect.

The video has stirred controversy, with some fans expressing disappointment, while others defended the actions of Fella Makafui and D Black.

Watch the video here:

If you’re wondering why Medikal has been going hard on D black of late, ebe secof this Fella video hm 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6VuxyfswwQ — BIG STORMZY 🚜🦍 (@OriginalObeng) April 24, 2024

