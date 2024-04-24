At the outdooring ceremony of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the presidential running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at UPSA Accra, she emphasized the importance of equipping youth with technical skills, especially in the field of technology.

Opoku-Agyemang said at the ceremony took place on April 24th., “A 24-hour economy will demand that we pay special attention to skills training – ‘Nsaano edwuma’.”

She reiterated the NDC’s commitment to continuing critical reforms and improvements in technical and vocational training institutions ahead of the 2024 polls.

“‘Nsaano edwuma’ also means equipping our youth with tech skills so that they are ready to participate in our economy and in the global remote economy,” she added.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang announced the intention to implement the tech program, stating, “We intend to implement the ONE MILLION CODERS PROGRAM, which sets an ambitious and attainable goal to train over a million of our youth in coding, data science, and other tech fields.”

“The potential for this pool of young people to contribute to Ghana’s GDP is enormous, and Insha Allah, it shall happen— live,” she affirmed.

Party executives including the flagbearer John Dramani John Mahama, Sam George, and Women’s Organizer Hannah Bissiw, among others like John Dumelo, were present to show their support at the event.

Meanwhile, Prof OpokuAgyemang’s vision for equipping the youth with essential tech skills received strong support from attendees.

MORE: