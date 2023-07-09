Social media users are expressing shock at the audacious manner in which a motorbike was stolen in Accra.

This was after a user posted the CCTV footage of the incident which reportedly took place at Bawaleshie, East Legon.

The user, seeking public assistance, posted the footage in hopes of identifying the suspects and recovering the stolen vehicle.

“Twitter Police kindly help locate these guys who stole a delivery motorbike at Bawaleshi East Legon around 6:38pm,” Albert Acheampong wrote on Saturday night.

The antics employed in the video that led to the two robbers in the operation were caught on video.

Watch video here: