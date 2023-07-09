Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo, has confirmed his readiness to become the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko.

The 12-member board of directors and the management, led by Nana Yaw Amponsah has been dissolved by Manhyia with a new team expected to be named before the start of the 2023/24 Ghana football season.

And according to Fianoo, he would consider the opportunity and work for the club if he had the strength and received an official offer from Manhyia.

“If I have the strength and an approach is made by Manhyia for me to become the CEO of Asante Kotoko, why not, I will consider it and work for Kotoko,” Fianoo, who is a former AshantiGold SC CEO told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

He further added, “If the management of Kotoko gives maximum respect to the fans and the fans also give absolute support to management, and finally the club recruits quality players, I’m confident that the team (Kotoko) will rise again,” he added.

Asante Kotoko ended the 2022/23 football season trophyless.