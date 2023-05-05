Nigerian-based Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has remembered her interaction with comic actors Kwaku Manu and Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

The trio was cast in Perfect Love movie some six years ago, the first time the Kumawood stars worked together with Juliet Ibrahim.

The movie told the love story of Juliet, a wealthy daughter in love with Lilwin a pauper and Kwaku Manu, their mutual friend.

The movie was sealed with a kiss both Lilwin and Kwaku Manu simultaneously planted on Juliet’s cheeks.

Partaking in the usual throwback Thursday activity, Juliet shared the photo taken six years ago in reminiscence of her on-screen character.

She accompanied the photo with emojis depicting humour and love for her colleagues.

As expected, the photo has elicited hilarious reactions from Juliet’s 7.4 million fans.



