Actress Juliet Ibrahim has been confronted with a difficult choice of distancing herself from social media, particularly the microblogging platform Twitter, due to the distressing issue of cyberbullying.

Juliet said she has witnessed with displeasure how the app which was created to be a fun space for sharing ideas and networking has been reduced to a channel full of insults, bullying and toxicity.

In a ranting spree, she pointed out how the constant online bullying has become harmful to not just her, but other users, especially celebrities, adding another layer to their already difficult life.

Being a celebrity is difficult, and she is of the view that members of the Twitterati heightens their psychological discomfort which in turn breeds mental health issues.

“Constant exposure to online bullying can be harmful to people and it adds another layer of stress to their already difficult lives. They are subjected to cruel insults, harassment, and intimidation instead of finding refuge and entertainment. Cyberbullying can have serious implications, causing emotional and psychological discomfort and leading to anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues”.

She tasked such bullies she described as “unfortunate souls” to be kind as people are struggling with personal challenges they choose not to share.

“People in today’s digital age frequently encounter numerous personal obstacles and struggles. So, when people seek solace or entertainment online, they may intend to share a joke, watch videos, or engage in lighthearted discussion. However, for some unfortunate souls, the experience is ruined by the presence of internet bullies. Cyberbullying has become a severe problem affecting mental health and well-being. Let’s learn to be kind to one another in our utterances because we do not know what people are dealing with personally.

“I’ve always been very reluctant to actively use Twitter because so many times I’ll scroll and all I’ll see are attacks, insults, and bullying on my timeline, not only to me but even on the timeline of others. I think Twitter will be more exciting to people like myself that flee from cyberbullying when Twitter users learn to distinguish between sharing opinions and engaging in bullying, by promoting a kinder online conversation style.”

