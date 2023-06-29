The Chief HR Officer of AT Ghana, formerly Airtel Tigo, Eric Adadevoh, has explained that contrary to the headline given to his presentation at the 2023 AGM of Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management Ghana (CIHRM) that he has called for ‘A Review of Salary Schemes’, the focus of the presentation was on the strategies to manage the expectation of employees in the current economic dispensation.

Speaking under the theme: “Managing Expectations of Employees in the Current Economic Dispensation –The HR Perspective; Mr Adadevoh called for honest and transparent communication with employees.

This he said, is helpful in controlling the demands of employees.

He also spoke about the regularity of giving updates to employees on the operations of the business.

He suggested once in a quarter a Town Hall meeting with management and leadership of the business to share performance updates and seek feedback from employees.

He also suggested focus group meetings with CEOs/MDs and employees in cross functional teams to share information and seek feedback in smaller-sized groups about the business.

The other strategies he shared were Flexibility & Work-Life Balance, Recognition and Reward Effort and the Involvement Employees in Decision Making etc.

