Police at Nungua in Accra have arrested two persons believed to be employees of the Ghana Water Company for allegedly causing damage to some telecommunication infrastructure belonging to AirtelTigo.

They were said to have caused the damage while excavating a portion of the road to remove old water pipes.

Citi News reports the two were picked up after they destroyed fibre infrastructure along the Nungua-Tema road, which is part of the ongoing 16-kilometre La-Beach Road project.

The activities of the suspects are said to have disrupted service to about 75 telecommunication sites of AirtelTigo.

The suspects, who were picked up on Sunday while engaging in the destructive exercise, have currently been granted bail and are assisting with investigations.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber for Telecommunications, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, spoke to Citi News on the arrest.

“AirtelTigo noticed at its network operating system around 9 pm that there was damage to fibre that resulted in the loss of connectivity. So they did some exploration and realised that late that evening, there were people who were excavating the roads, removing some Ghana Water pipes. Fortunately for us and unfortunately for them, they continued this exercise till the morning. So a report was made to the police, and they were arrested.”

“Not only had they damaged AirtelTigo’s fibre, but even the new drain on the road has also been damaged. These people have been arrested, and the equipment involved was confiscated by the police.

“The police are investigating the case. We’ve been informed that these people have been granted bail while investigations continue. We hope the police would know the impact of this activity on the state. What the damaged caused disrupted service to about 75 of AirtelTigo’s sites which then resulted in the loss of data and voice,” he added.