The suspect accused of killing his 25-year-old wife, Eunice Ameh Narh, with a machete at Nungua will today appear before the court for the third time.

The culprit is said to have inflicted machete wounds on his 25-year-old wife who attempted to serve him with a letter from Legal Aid to take custody of their three-year-old son.

The suspect was arrested and remanded by the Teshie Nungua District Court on May 22 after his second appearance to allow further investigations into the case.

The suspect, Isaac Newton Kumah, was charged with murder and use of an offensive weapon to commit harm.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has been appealing for support to take care of the two children of the deceased as investigations into the matter are concluded.

