A man, identified as Isaac Newton Kumah, accused of killing his 25-year-old wife, Eunice Ameh Narh, with a machete at Nungua has been remanded into police custody by the Teshie Nungua District Court.

The man also allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on the stepfather of his wife. He is expected to reappear before the court on May 22, 2023.

The suspect has been charged with murder and causing unlawful harm.

Mr Kumah, appearing before the court on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to the second count of causing unlawful harm to the stepfather of the deceased, Ebenezer Dwomoh, while his plea on murder was not taken as the court lacks jurisdiction over such matters.

Father of the deceased, Michael Teye Narh, in an interview with Citi News after proceedings said he expects prosecutors of the case to get good judgment for the family.

