Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo, has cast doubt on the club’s chances of winning the ongoing Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians, after 29 games played, sit 4th on the league log with 45 points with Aduana leading the log with 51 points.

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by FC Samartex 1996 in the matchday 30 games at Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

However, Polo, who is also a former coach of the side, has charged the assistant coach of the side, David Ocloo to improve his performance but doubts if they can emerge as the champions.

“What you (David Ocloo) came in to meet, you have to raise the standard and there has to be an additional value. You must be able to raise the standard of the team and if you cannot do that, I am not sure you have to be there in the first place,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

“It is not over because there are five matches left to be played and they are out of the FA Cup and the only trophy left is the Premier League so let us see what happens but I doubt Hearts of Oak can win the Premier League,” he added.

Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways over the weekend against King Faisal after suffering back-to-back defeats against Bechem United and Tamale City.

