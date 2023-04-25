Samuel Inkoom has insisted that Hearts of Oak can still emerge as the champions of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians have been struggling in the ongoing campaign.

Their poor start led to the sacking of Samuel Boadu, and he was replaced by Serbian manager, Slavko Matic.

However, Matic has been chased away by the fans after a poor run of results.

Assistant coach of the side, David Ocloo, has been tasked to take charge of the club until the end of the season.

After 27 games played, Hearts of Oak sit 5th on the league log with 42 points.

Ahead of their matchday 28 games against Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Wednesday, Inkoom beleives they can still fight and clinch the Premier League title.

“I believe in the team because we have a good team spirit among ourselves,” he said after their defeat to Bechem United on Saturday

“We are playing Tamale City in midweek and I believe we can go there and win all three points.

“I am confident Hearts of Oak can still win the Premier League because we have quality and I believe that we can do it,” he added.