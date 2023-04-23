Kasim Mingle believes Bechem United are in contention to win the Ghana Premier League title following their hard-fought win against Hearts of Oak.

The Hunters hosted the Phobians at the Nana Fous Gyeabour Park in the matchday 27 games of the ongoing 2022/23 season.

Experienced Hafiz Wontah Konkoni’s well-taken spot-kick was enough as Bechem United secured all three points to keep their hope alive.

Speaking after the game, the experienced trainer beleives they are in for the title race following the win.

“It is very important for us to come back in contention for the league title,” he told StarTimes.

“Of course, yes, we are in contention for the league title. We’ve beaten the former champions.

“We beat Asante Kotoko, we beat Hearts of Oak, we beat Medeama. All those above us we’ve beaten all of them so we can win,” he added.

Bechem United now sit 2nd on the league log with 44 points.

Kasim Mingle will hope to continue their fine run when they travel to play Nsoatreman FC in the matchday 28 games at the Nana Kronmansah Park on Wednesday.