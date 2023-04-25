Six persons have been shot dead at Sakpere in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East region.

Reports by Accra-based TV3 indicate the unknown gunmen opened fire on the people gathered for the Eid-Al-Fitr celebration and fled the scene.

Four of the victims died on the spot while two were reported dead on arrival at the Vineyard Hospital in Bawku.

Though there is high security presence in the municipality, the death toll in Ramadan week has risen to nine which has left residents worried.

Some residents suggested that government and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) put in stringent measures to curb the situation.

Other residents were also of the view that the high security deployed should be dissolved if they cannot safeguard residents.