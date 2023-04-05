The Ghana Immigration Service(GIS) has confirmed a shooting incident at Bawku which claimed the life of one of its personnel and left two injured.

According to the Service, the personnel were off-duty and driving to Missiga in a private car at the time of the shooting.

In a statement, GIS condemned the dastardly act and disclosed that a high-powered delegation will be sent to Bawku.

The delegation is expected to review the security situation to ensure the safety of officers in the Command.

Meanwhile, the Service has said it will collaborate with other security agencies to apprehend the culprits.

“The GIS, the Ghana Police Service and other agencies will collaborate to investigate and find the culprits of the attack. The Service wishes to assure the general public that Its personnel are resolute and will continue to protect the borders against the infiltration of criminal elements,” the statement noted.

A 42-year-old officer, Philip Motey was shot and killed in the incident which occurred on Monday.

Two others; Eric Ayibiya, 30, and Laurence Afri, 42 were also shot multiple times and are currently receiving treatment at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

The reasons for the shootings are unknown, however, some residents have blamed the killings on the protracted Bawku ethnic conflict.

Read the full statement below: